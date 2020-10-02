Mass. to begin releasing data on positive COVID cases in school districts operating with hybrid, in-person learning models

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials, for the first time on Friday, will begin releasing data on the number of positive coronavirus cases in school districts that are operating under hybrid or in-person learning models.

State education officials say the data will help them give guidance to school districts as they track cases.

The state says the goal is to try to prevent outbreaks and also get as many kids as possible back to in-person learning.

7NEWS has learned this data is not being collected for school districts that are remote only.

