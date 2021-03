BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is launching a vaccine program for homebound residents Monday.

The state is partnering with a nonprofit to administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people who can’t get a vaccination without assistance.

Officials said the program will vaccinate about 25,000 people.

