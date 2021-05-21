BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday that they plan to close the Commonwealth’s vaccine preregistration system by the end of May as they look to expand the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program.

The preregistration form at vaccinesignup.mass.gov will be closed to new submissions on Tuesday.

All remaining people still in the system will be contacted with an opportunity to book appointments before closing out the system on May 31.

The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov will remain available with over 900 locations listed across the state.

Beginning Monday, the Baker-Polito Administration plans to expand the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program to support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site.

Eligible residents can call (833) 983-0485 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to register for an in-home vaccination. Representatives speak English and Spanish, and there is also translation services available in more than 100 languages.

After registering, individuals will be called within five business days by the state’s Homebound Vaccine Provider, Commonwealth Care Alliance, to schedule an appointment.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)