Mass. to implement new travel advisory as state enters next step of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Thursday that Massachusetts will advance to Step 1 of Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, and that the state’s travel order will be replaced with a travel advisory.

The decision to move forward in the reopening process comes as average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop and as Mass. continues to be a national leader in vaccination rates, the administration said.

Effective Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be permitted to operate at a strict 12 percent capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health.

Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Additionally, dance floors will be allowed at weddings and other events only, and overnight summer camps will be permitted to operate this coming summer.

Exhibition and convention halls may also begin to operate, following gatherings limits and event protocols.

Other Phase IV sectors must continue to remain closed.

The Mass. travel order will also be replaced with a travel advisory on Monday.

The new travel advisory will urge all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.

The advisory does not apply to anyone in the following categories:

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).

Travelers are additionally encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)