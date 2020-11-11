BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s annual Veterans Day celebration is going virtual this year.

The Baker-Polito Administration will honor veterans virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with speakers and musical performers from across the Commonwealth.

Baker will also be offering remarks.

In past years, this event has been held in-person at the State House but changed into a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be livestreamed.

