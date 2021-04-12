Mass. to see significant drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is expected to see a major drop in supply for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The state received more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, but that number has been cut down to 12,300 this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is part of an 80 percent drop in supply nationwide.

According to the White House, supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be limited until federal regulators approve production at a Baltimore manufacturing plant with a pattern of quality control issues.

The drop comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge nationwide for the third straight week, according to CDC data.

Nearly 75 percent of the adult population is yet to be fully vaccinated.

Public health officials have grown concerned about highly contagious variants.

A real world case study in Israel found the South African variant of the virus may be able to evade protection from the Pfizer vaccine.

The research has not been peer reviewed.

