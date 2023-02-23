Officials are temporarily shutting down the system that adds fluoride to tap water for communities in the Boston area and MetroWest.

On their website, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority described how for around 90 days, the system’s fluoride feed will be shut down as part of a project to replace portions of the fluoride feed piping and equipment at the Carroll Water Treatment Plant.

“While fluoridation is important for dental health, health officials indicate that this short-term shutdown does not require any special additional action by consumers,” the authority stated.

The MWRA stated that water customers would not need to take any special actions during the next three months, including any changes to oral health practices.

Serving some 47 communities in Massachusetts, the Carroll Water Treatment Plant adds fluoride to consumer water as recommended by the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services, and EPA to reduce tooth decay.

More information on fluoridation and the upcoming changes can be found here, on the MWRA website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)