BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 9,228 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 11.08 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,002,266 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,692 deaths.

There are currently 1,707 people hospitalized due to the virus and 381 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 9.5 percent on Monday with 12,983 cases over Christmas weekend.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 20,000 new breakthrough cases and 70 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,071,253, public health data shows.

A total of 2,015,376 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

