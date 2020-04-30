Mass. town begins first phase of reopening following coronavirus outbreak

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater town officials announced Thursday they are beginning phase one of their plan to reopen facilities closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning the first week of May, the recycling center on Bridge Street and all local walking trails will be open to the public, according to a joint release issued by Town Administrator Brian S. Noble and Board of Health Chairman Peter P. Spagone, Jr.

Face masks will be required at the recycling center

“Our top priorities are our residents, businesses reopening and getting people back to work smartly and safely. We will continue to work to ensure that all of these priorities can be met in a timely, yet safe manner,” Noble wrote in a statement.

Administrators said they will conduct the reopening measures in accordance with CDC guidelines and Governor Charlie Baker’s orders.

Officials are anticipating that Baker will offer guidance on opening other facilities including restaurants and retail establishments come May 18.

The public library will also reopen at that time.

All residents are urged to practice social distancing when out in public.

Plymouth County has reported 5,083 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, April 30.

