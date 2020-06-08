Mass. town plans to use ‘blended learning model’ if schools reopen in fall

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - If schools get the green light to reopen in the fall, one Massachusetts town plans to utilize a “blended model for learning” to guard against the transmission of COVID-19.

RELATED: Masks, social distancing, smaller class sizes: New guidance details what Mass. schools could look like this fall

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, Oxford Public Schools announced that students will have a mix of remote learning and face-to-face learning if they are allowed back into the classroom.

“For example, one model of blended learning could be where 50% of students would be in school for a week while the other 50% would engage in remote learning. The following week, the model would be flipped,” Acting Superintendent of Schools Kristine E. Nash wrote in the letter.

Another model could combine face-to-face and remote learning in alternating days, such as face-to-face learning on Mondays and Wednesdays and remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Fridays serving as an alternating day, according to Nash.

“These are but two of the many models that could be used to limit student capacity as a means to better meet health and safety guidelines. I cannot tell you what model, one of these or another, will be in place this fall,” Nash added.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to release a detailed reopening plan in mid-June.

Nash said Oxford remains hopeful children will be able to return the class on a full-time basis.

The in-class learning experience won’t be what it was like prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to safety guidance that was recently shared by Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley wrote in a memorandum.

The guidance includes drastically cutting down on class size to ensure social distancing measures are followed and requiring all students to wear masks or face coverings.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)