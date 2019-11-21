Mass. town ranked among top 20 destinations in world to visit in 2020

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts town has been ranked among the top 20 destinations in the world to visit in 2020.

In a nod to the 2020 anniversary of the Mayflower voyage, travel guide Frommer’s named Plymouth to its coveted top twenty places to visit list.

“It is compelling history that made us choose Plymouth as one of the best places to go in 2020,” said Frommer’s Co-President Pauline Frommer. “We think visitors will have their eyes opened about the fascinating, complex story behind this destination and the other Plymouths that will be helping celebrate this important milestone.”

Plymouth’s stunning views of Plymouth Harbor, where the Mayflower Pilgrims settled in 1620, as well as historic landmarks, a trendy historic district dotted with quaint shops, and award-winning restaurants helped the town get selected to this year’s list, according to Frommer’s.

The Mayflower transported the first English Puritans, known today as the Pilgrims, from Plymouth, England, to the New World in 1620.

Plymouth has planned activities, signature events, festivals, and more around the 2020 commemoration.

Other destinations that made Frommer’s list include Indiana, Tokyo, the North and South Pole, the Bahamas, and Papua New Guinea.

To view Frommer’s full report, click here.

