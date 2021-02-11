Mass. town requiring students to pass COVID-19 test after February vacation

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One Massachusetts town is requiring students to get a COVID-19 test following February vacation as teachers and school officials express health concerns.

Before students in Hanover can return to class after their vacation week, they must pass a rapid test. Appointments at the testing site at the town’s senior center are already fully booked for the day before school restarts.

“If they need to go back to school or if they need to go back to work after traveling, then the test that we provide, which is a PCR test, is the best option to keep them, their families, and the entire community safe,” Hanover Dep. Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro said.

Anyone who leaves the state during vacation must also alert school officials of their plans.

“We’re not judging them on their choices, we just want to support them to return to school safely,” Hanover Public Schools Health Director Patricia Smith said.

Students who leave the state and return must quarantine for 10 days or get tested within 72 hours.

President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Merrie Najimy, says educators are anxious about school vacation, especially due to the new variant.

“Vacation comes with increased socializing, traveling, and the potential contribution to another surge,” Najimy said.

Smith added that she hopes students and their families stay put and refrain from traveling.

Students are also being told to avoid large gatherings.

