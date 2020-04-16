Mass. town showing support for local restaurants, making it easier for them to sell groceries

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One town is showing support for its local restaurants by making it easier for them to sell groceries to the public.

Arlington town officials are speeding up the process for issuing permits and allowing restaurants to apply to sell groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Currently licensed food establishments that are in good standing can apply to change their operations temporarily to sell groceries in town,” said. “We’ve had some public input that had mentioned perhaps that having the ability to get groceries at these locations would be beneficial.””We’ve had some public input that had mentioned perhaps that having the ability to get groceries at these locations would be beneficial.”

Town health officials say that some restaurants have to make minimum purchases from their suppliers thereby forcing them to buy more food than they can sell via take-out and delivery orders.

“This is really a way that food doesn’t sit and is wasted so to speak and for businesses to continue receiving their shipments,” said.

The town is waving its normal processing fee to apply and said it will fast-track the inspection and review process.

The idea came after the health department got a complaint about a restaurant selling groceries and raw meat.

“That really led us to start looking at what other communities are doing and what the public might really be needing,” said.

Officials believe it is another option for keeping residents fed and restaurants busy during these tough times.

“We wanna make sure that we’re supporting our community and our residents with the essential needs that they absolutely need.”

So, if you live in Arlington, standby. You could be able to go grocery shopping at your favorite restaurant sooner than you think.

