Mass. towns prepare to dig out as yet more snow covers streets

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - This week’s double dose of snow drew skiers and snowboarders to Wachusett Mountain Monday night.

The popular winter sports destination makes its own snow and is always coated in about four feet of the white stuff but, freshly fallen snow always brings out the winter die-hards.

“We had a snow day at school today and we wanted to take full advantage of it,” Caroline Roach said.

“We are above seasonal average so far, so our fingers are crossed,” owner Jeff Crowley said “We are delighted with fresh snow, it makes a big difference in people’s minds.”

In Lowell, about 30 inches has blanketed the city so far this season. It has become a hassle for a business owner tasked with moving big piles under the threat of fines.

“They required the businesses move the snow off sidewalks in Lowell,” Al Liguori who owns Chelmsford Landscaping said. “We came down to clean it up before the next storm.”

In Worcester, police and firefighters raced to spinouts and fender-benders.

Plows spent the day trying to stay ahead of the steady snow.

“The hours get pretty crazy but I have a good crew of guys and they work pretty hard,” one plow driver said.

As the day comes to a close, many New Englanders are wondering when the next snowstorm could hit.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)