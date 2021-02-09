Mass. towns prepare to dig out as yet more snow covers streets

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - After a major storm last week and another dumping of snow on Sunday, Massachusetts towns prepared to once again dig out Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the state was expected to get between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Worcester plow drive Ben Lapin said he expected a long night, but wasn’t too worried because of earlier preparations.

“We salted this morning so we should be good, hopefully no issues on that end,” Lapin said.

In Lowell, Department of Public Works Commissioner Christine Clancy said 100 private contractors were on standby to help with plowing.

“When we plow the streets we want to do so as efficiently as possible and as quickly as possible,” Clancy said.

But residents should expect the flakes to keep falling in February, Worcester Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said.

“We’re in this weather pattern where it just keeps coming and coming,” Fink said.

