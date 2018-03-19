TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — State transportation officials are planning a public meeting to discuss ongoing efforts to develop a South Coast commuter rail line from Boston to New Bedford and Fall River.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Middle School in Taunton.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation last month filed a draft supplemental environmental impact report for the project.

The report describes MassDOT’s approach to providing the new commuter rail service by taking advantage of existing active freight rail lines.

Under the proposal, the state plans to deliver the new service to Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford by late in 2022.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has described the latest filing as “a vital step toward bringing reliable, affordable rail service to the South Coast.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)