Mass. trooper facing misconduct charges after department-issued firearm stolen in RI

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing misconduct charges after his department-issued firearm was stolen in Rhode Island, an official said.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was suspended without pay while the department conducted an internal investigation, state police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.

“That investigation has sustained charges of misconduct and a decision on discipline is pending,” Procopio added.

Rhode Island State Police are looking into how the .45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol was being stored when it was stolen.

Additional charges could be filed pending the outcome of their investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

