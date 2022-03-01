MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was reunited with a man he recently pulled from a burning rooming house in Middleboro.

Trooper John Hagerty from the Middleboro barracks had been patrolling the area of West Grove Street on the morning of Feb. 22 when he noticed that Acorn Hill Home was on fire, state police said. A dozen people had left the building and the attached rooming house where the blaze had started, but Hagerty learned that one person remained inside on the third floor on the left side of the house.

Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino said Hagerty used a ladder to help Patrick Sullivan out of a window.

Sullivan suffered serious burns and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he underwent treatment.

Sullivan’s mother, Lyn Cronin, called Haggerty a “hero” for risking his life to save her son.

Sullivan and his mother brought coffee, doughnuts, and muffins to Hagerty on Tuesday to thank him for his selfless act.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)