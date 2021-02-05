Mass. under winter storm warning as wet snow expected to slow travel Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another winter storm is expected to bring more snow to Massachusetts Sunday, leading to difficult travel after some parts of the state were buried with more than 20 inches of fresh powder earlier this week.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night for parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties.

The storm is expected to arrive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. It could possibly linger until 8 p.m. before moving out. While it is not expected to have strong winds or heavy flooding, the storm’s wet snow will lead to difficult driving, especially in the afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible in warning areas with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible, with the potential of 1 to 2 inches falling per hour after 9 a.m.

The South Coast could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while Boston, Worcester County, the Metro West, the North Shore, and the Merrimack Valley could get 4 to 6 inches of snow.

Western Massachusetts will likely get about 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph and travel could be very difficult during the storm.

