Mass vaccination site opens at Natick Mall

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s newest mass vaccination site opened inside an old Sears space at the Natick Mall Monday morning.

This site will start by administering 500 doses per day and will increase over several weeks to 3,000 daily doses, according to the Baker administration.

Eligible residents must schedule an appointment before visiting the site.

The opening comes after the state’s VaxFinder website crashed due to high demand and winter weather delayed vaccine shipments across the country, forcing some clinics to reschedule appoints.

Despite issues along the way, a million people in Massachusetts now have at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and many more say they’ll sign up as soon as they’re eligible.

“I’m gonna get it as quick as possible,” resident Max Brand said. “Whether it’s a mass vaccination site here in Natick or a local clinic, whatever’s open to me, whatever’s available, I’m gonna go and get it.”

Others like Kevin McCarthy say once the process of getting vaccinated is pretty easy once an appointment is made.

“So smooth, I was surprised,” he said. “They take you right in, corralled you around, it was pretty quick.”

The Natick Mall marks the fifth mass vaccination site to open in the Bay State. A sixth is set to open at the former Circuit City in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

