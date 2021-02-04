Mass vaccination site planned for Worcester State University

The state’s second-largest city will get a mass vaccination site by the middle of the month.

Worcester officials said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that a mass vaccination site will open at Worcester State University on Feb. 16 and will eventually ramp up to doing more than 2,000 vaccinations a day, if the available vaccine supply allows.

To start, the site expects to vaccinate about 1,000 people a day.

“We have waited a long time to get vaccinated. I have heard from people who are desperate to get the vaccine,” Mayor Joseph Petty said. “Everyone who wants the vaccine to get the vaccine, but we want to make sure seniors and those in our most vulnerable populations are served first.”

The Worcester State site, which will join a roster of five mass vaccination sites already operating in Boston, Foxborough, Danvers and Springfield, will be open Tuesday through Saturday and will operate between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., city officials said.

