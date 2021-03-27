Mass vaccination sites prioritizing educators in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - All seven of the state’s mass vaccination sites are prioritizing educators Saturday by making first doses available to only teachers, school staff and child care workers.

This marks the first of four scheduled days when educator vaccinations will be prioritized in Massachusetts.

“I think it’s really important that we get it in our arms and be ready to be comfortable and ready to teach our kids,” guidance counselor Josette Teneus said.

Saturday also marks the last day that vaccinations will be administered at Fenway Park.

Any second doses appointments after Saturday will be redirected to the Hynes Convention Center.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state is teaming up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help increase the number of doses at that site.

The partnership will bring 6,000 federal doses daily to the convention center, for a total of 7,000 doses per day when combined with the state’s current allocation.

Baker says the state has enough capacity to at least double the amount of shots doled out on a weekly basis.

“I think the big challenge going forward is states have created a lot of capacity here. The feds are continuing to build their channels, and we now have here in Massachusetts far more capacity than we have supply,” he said. “I would love to see the two of those things align.”

Baker added that two million people in the Bay State have gotten their first shot.

State health officials are also reporting a rising number of cases this week, with Friday’s single day total of more than 2,300 being the highest Mass. has seen since early February.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)