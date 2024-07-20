BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts motor vehicle inspections were still unavailable Saturday, one day after the effects of a global technology outage rippled around the world.

The state Department of Transportation first announced issues Friday morning and canceled service center appointments for several hours. Officials also announced vehicle inspections were temporarily unavailable.

While most appointments resumed near 2:30 p.m., vehicle inspections were still unavailable and commercial learner’s permit and driver’s license appointments were canceled for the day.

Experts said the technology outage was triggered by a flaw in a software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike’s CEO said the issue was not the result of a cyberattack and said a solution was being deployed. But problems persisted through the day and into the weekend as experts worked to get systems back online.

In an update near 10:45 a.m. Saturday, MassDOT confirmed vehicle inspections remained unavailable. MassDOT said the global outage was to blame, saying the issue “impacted the use of some technology.

“The Registry continues to coordinate with its vendor, OPUS, and inspection sites to remedy issues,” MassDOT said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)