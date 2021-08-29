WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts are heading to Louisiana to help residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

Julie Kraus of Westfield and Frank Murphy of Marion left in a Red Cross truck on Sunday and expect to reach Louisiana in a few days. They’ll have a lot of work ahead of them, according to Jeff Hall of Red Cross of Massachusetts.

“When they get down there, they’ll become part of the recovery operation. They’ll be feeding people that don’t have power and don’t have access to food,” Hall said.

Kraus said she has responded to disasters all over the country, from wildfires to hurricanes, but this will be Murphy’s second trip. He was expecting Ida to leave a major mark on the area.

“It’s going to be devastation,” Murphy said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)