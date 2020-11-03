Mass. voters back Biden, Markey; approve ‘right to repair’

BOSTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Massachusetts and voters reelected Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey.

Polls closed Tuesday after residents voted to fill an open U.S. House seat, approved one statewide ballot question and weighed a second and decided whether to reelect some longtime incumbents to Congress.

A record number of voters already cast ballots early or by mail, changing the complexion of Tuesday’s election.

Markey fended off a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor.

In the state’s 4th Congressional District, Democrat Jake Auchincloss and Republican Julie Hall are battling to become the newest member of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Voters approved a ballot question to expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law.

