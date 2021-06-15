NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts wildlife officials were able to successfully band two male peregrine falcon chicks that were found nesting on the Gillis Bridge in Newburyport earlier this month.

On June 7, biologists from NHESP and MassDOT applied metal bands with unique identifying letters and numbers to the legs of the chicks. From these, they will be able to track their dispersal, lifespan, and recovery from injuries.

An artificial nest box built by MassWildlife and installed on the Gillis Bridge by MassDOT in 2018 provided a safer environment for the raptors to lay eggs and raise chicks. Peregrine falcons historically nested on cliffs but have adapted to using man-made structures such a buildings, bridges, and quarries.

Twelve other falcon nesting locations are monitored statewide.

The peregrine falcon was considered to be endangered but due to conservation efforts, it was removed from the federal Endangered Species Act list in 1999.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)