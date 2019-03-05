Mass. wildlife officials: Hibernation is over and hungry black bears are searching for food

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The winter hibernation period is over and hungry black bears have emerged from their dens in search of food, wildlife officials in Massachusetts are warning residents.

If you live in northern Middlesex County, Worcester County, or Western Massachusetts, it’s time to take down your bird feeders, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

“Bears will often ignore natural foods including skunk cabbage in favor of an easy meal at a backyard bird feeder,” the department said in a press release.

Homeowners are being urged to be proactive by removing bird feeders and other potential food sources including garbage or open compost.

For those who enjoy bird watching, officials suggest adding a water feature, growing native plants, shrubs, or trees to attract birds.

Chickens, beehives, and livestock should also be secured with electric fencing to keep bears away.

There is said to be about 4,500 black bears in the Bay State, many of which are migrating east.

For more information, visit Mass.gov/Bears.

