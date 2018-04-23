Mass. wildlife officials warn residents after bear sightings

WINCHENDON, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts wildlife officials are warning residents that black bears have emerged from their winter dens and are actively looking for food after several reported sightings in Winchendon.

Residents in the town are being asked to properly secure all food sources in order to avoid attracting bears.

“Bears that learn to feed at bird feeders, raid chicken coops, rabbit hutches and beehives, rummage through trash and compost or attack livestock will repeat this behavior. If these foods are available, bears will continue to spend time in neighborhoods, backyards, and farms increasing the likelihood of adverse encounters,” Winchendon police said in a Facebook post.

