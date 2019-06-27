Mass. woman arrested on drugged driving, meth charges after crash

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Pepperell woman is facing drugged driving and methamphetamine possession charges after police say he caused a crash in Hollis New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 111 near the Pepperell town line determined that a Kia Forte driven by Denise Sliger, 43, had crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Sienna van driven by 78-year-old Francine Davis-Campano, also of Pepperell, according to Hollis police.

Both drivers as well as a passenger in the Toyota were taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Sliger has since been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of controlled drugs (methamphetamine).

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Kushmerek at 603-465-7637.

