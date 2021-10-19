BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Massachusetts woman who has spent 30 years in prison since being convicted of killing her boyfriend says her client was convicted based on “racist and sexist stereotypes,” and is asking Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins to support a motion to reduce her sentence and set her free.

Angela Jefferson’s supporters rallied outside of Rollins’ office in support of her release on Monday, after which the district attorney released a statement saying that her office “is actively and thoroughly reviewing” the case, The Boston Globe reported.

Jefferson, 50, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 1990 stabbing death of her 21-year-old boyfriend.

Her lawyer, Eva Jellison, filed a motion in May asking a judge to order a new trial or reduce her conviction to manslaughter, which would allow her to go free.

Jellison said her client did not receive a fair trial.

“The confluence of circumstances also clothed Ms. Jefferson in racist and sexist stereotypes and tropes that dehumanized her, invited the all-white jury to focus on irrelevant and biased character judgments, and disregarded her mental state,” Jellison wrote. Jefferson is Black.

Rollins in her statement said a detailed review of the case is vital for both Jefferson and the victim’s family.

