An Arlington software developer has set up a crowdsourcing website for residents to track at-home COVID-19 test availability, saying the public has to pick up the slack as state and federal officials aren’t making the grade.

They’re not doing what they need to do to support their citizens. They’re trying, but they’re not quite reaching it,” said Olivia Adams. “So the rest falls onto us helping our neighbors.”

Last year, Adams launched a website to help people find vaccine appointments and she said it received more than 20 million views. Now she’s set up covidtestcollab.com for people to search for at-home tests near them.

Users can enter stores that have tests for sale into the database, and remove them once the tests are sold out, Adams said. The more users, the more up-to-date the information, she said.

“I think people are really hungry for a solution like this. You know, the more people who use it, the more people hear about it, the more useful it will get,” Adams said.



