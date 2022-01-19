BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman has launched a website to help people find at-home COVID-19 tests near them amid a surge in virus cases.

Arlington-based software developer Olivia Adams debuted her new website covidtestcollab.com this week.

“What I created is a crowdsourcing website that allows you to input a location, a pharmacy, or wherever you can get an at-home rapid test, and put in whether it’s currently available or not,” she explained.

That means users have the power to add to the site’s database if at-home COVID-19 tests are available at certain locations as well as update the database when tests are sold out.

Adams said she created the website because she knows the frustration of not being able to find at-home tests.

“My kids are constantly exposed to COVID and we were having a really hard time finding the tests,” she said.

Adams added that she has stepped in where she says the government has failed.

“They’re not doing what they need to do to support their citizens,” she said. “They’re trying, but they’re not quite reaching it, so the rest falls onto us helping our neighbors.”

Last year, Adams launched a successful website to help people find vaccine appointments. She says that site got more than 20 million views.

“I think people are really hungry for a solution like this,” Adams continued. “The more people use it, the more people hear about it, the more useful it will get.”

