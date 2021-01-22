PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman died after being ejected from a car that had rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a rollover crash on the northbound connector to the Spaulding Turnpike around 6:30 a.m. found that Marisa Douglass, 49, of Amesbury, Mass., had been ejected from a 2006 Ford Freestyle after it struck a guardrail on the left hand side of the road before rolling over and striking another guardrail on the opposite side of the roadway, according to state police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police TFC Timothy Sawyer at (603) 223-8490, or via email at timothy.sawyer@dos.nh.gov.

