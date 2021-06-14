BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman died after she was pulled from the water while snorkeling off Florida on Sunday evening, officials announced Monday.

Katherine Boukharov, 25, of Melrose, was spotted face down and motionless in the water at Bahia Honda State Park around 6 p.m., according to the Florida Keys division of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Several witnesses told investigators that good Samaritans brought Boukharov to shore, where they began administering CPR and called 911.

Boukharov was later pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor in her death.

Boukharov’s autopsy results are pending.

An investigation remains ongoing.

