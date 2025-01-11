PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in southern New Hampshire Friday, police said.

At around 9:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to Main Street in Pelham, N.H., for a report of a Honda Civic that crashed into a utility pole, according to the Pelham Police Department.

First responders found the 26-year-old driver, from Methuen, trapped inside the car and they requested additional equipment to bring her out, police said.

Emergency crews stabilized the driver and flew her to a Boston hospital via MedFlight, authorities said.

The road was closed for about four hours as utility crews worked to fix the broken utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)