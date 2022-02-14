GORHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman struck a trail groomer with a snowmobile in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

A conservation officer responding to a reported crash involving a snowmobile on Corridor 19 in Gorham around 3:15 p.m. learned that a 63-year-old Gorham man was driving a groomer for a local snowmobile club when Christine Lloyd, 41, of Auburn, Mass., and her riding partner came over a small hill at a high rate of speed, according to N.H. Fish and Game.

Lloyd’s riding partner, who was riding in front, was able to slow his machine down enough to go to the side of the groomer; however, Lloyd was unable to stop her snowmobile, Fish and Game said.

She reportedly jumped off her machine before it hit the groomer’s snow blade.

There were no injuries reported.

Fish and Game says inattention and unreasonable speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)