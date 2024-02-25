GORHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was killed Saturday when the snowmobile she was riding crashed into the woods in Gorham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Rescue personnel responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain around 12 p.m. used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to get to the scene, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The 48-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests operator inexperience played a role in the crash.

