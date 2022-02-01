SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who along with an accomplice submitted 100 fraudulent claims for COVID-19-related unemployment assistance that resulted in more than $1.2 million in payouts has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Audri Ford-Victory, 61, faces up to 20 years behind bars when she is sentenced on June 1, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement Tuesday, but under terms of a plea agreement she is expected to get prison time at the low end of sentencing guidelines. She also faces restitution payments in an amount to be determined, according to court documents.

Ford-Victory and her accomplice submitted 100 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, about half of which were made on behalf of people who did not live in Massachusetts, prosecutors said, and then received kickback payments from those people.

The PUA program was intended to provide unemployment insurance benefits for people not eligible for other types of unemployment benefits, including the self-employed, contract workers and gig economy workers.

Ford-Victory pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to wire fraud. She was charged on Dec. 15. Her accomplice has also pleaded guilty and faces sentencing on April 28.

