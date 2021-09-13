BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who worked for an unlicensed marijuana delivery company that had millions of dollars in revenue has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Tatiana Fridkes, who also goes by the name Sonya, 34, of Boston, was sentenced Friday to time served and two years of probation, and was also ordered to pay $82,000 in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Fridkes was the office manager for Northern Herb and helped coordinate finances, marijuana suppliers, marijuana inventory, deliveries, workers and warehouse operations, prosecutors said.

The company, which operated from 2015 until 2018, was not licensed by Massachusetts or any other government to sell or distribute marijuana, prosecutors said. Northern Herb’s revenue exceeded $14 million from May 2016 through July 2018, prosecutors said.

And while Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana, it did not require customers to provide proof of a medical marijuana card and often delivered marijuana to unattended locations where anyone could access it, prosecutors said.

The company paid workers in cash, did not withhold payroll taxes, or pay taxes on its sales revenue, authorities said.

Fridkes pleaded guilty last September to conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Deana Martin, 53, of Milton, who owned and managed Northern Herb, pleaded guilty in May to tax evasion, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and money laundering. She faces sentencing later this week.

