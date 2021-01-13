Mass. woman seriously injured in crash on NH highway

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured in a crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 4 found a Dodge Charger that had struck a bridge abutment, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, 48-year-old Tracy Donahue, of Methuen, was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Donahue was speeding when she lost control, veered off the highway into the median, and struck the abutment, state police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police at 603-223-8836.

The crash remains under investigation.

