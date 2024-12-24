BARTLETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after the snowmobile she was riding with her 10-year-old son slammed into a tree in Bartlett, New Hampshire, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was alerted around 3 p.m. that a snowmobile had crashed on the Lower Haystack Trail off Bear Notch Road. A 40-year-old Chestnut Hill woman was driving a rented snowmobile when she failed to turn left and went into a ditch.

Her 10-year-old son was uninjured.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway to receive treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)