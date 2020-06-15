Mass. woman struck, killed by oncoming car after being thrown from motorcycle

MONTGOMERY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle she was riding on in Montgomery on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of Main Road around 6:30 p.m. learned Sabrina Haraty, of Thorndike, had been launched off a 2013 Harley Davidson that lost control while navigating a turn and into oncoming traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Haraty slid across the westbound lane, where she was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle operator, a 25-year-old man from Westfield, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Three people who were in the Hyundai were not injured.

Troopers assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are assisting with an investigation.

