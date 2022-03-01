LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new house and car after recently winning a $10 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Araceli Alba Peredes, of Leominster, opted to receive her “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Peredes purchased the winning ticket at Leominster Market on Lancaster Street.

The market will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale.

