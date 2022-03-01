LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new house and car after recently winning a $10 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Araceli Alba Peredes, of Leominster, opted to receive her “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Peredes purchased the winning ticket at Leominster Market on Lancaster Street.

The market will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox