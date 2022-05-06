SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to purchase a recreational vehicle and travel the country with her family after recently winning a $1 million lottery prize.

Marie Olson, of Salem, chose to receive her “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Olson purchased her winning ticket at Andy’s Walnut Mart on Walnut Street in Peabody.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

