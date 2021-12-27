BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman who took to TikTok earlier this month in the hopes of finding someone living in England who was willing to swap homes for the holidays has gotten her wish.

Grace Gagnon, of Boston, was inspired to swap homes with someone after watching “The Holiday” for the first time earlier this year.

The movie follows the story of two women, one in the U.S. and one in England, who swap houses for free during the holiday season.

Gagnon’s TikTok video was flooded with thousands of comments and millions of views.

After sifting through thousands of serious offers, Gagnon says she will be heading to Bath, England, on Wednesday.

“This has just created such a sense of adventure for me…It’s a risk that I’m taking,” Gagnon said. “Traveling alone and seeing a new part of the world as a 25-year-old woman, it’s an adventure. That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Gagnon says she will be swapping homes with a woman named Flo Patterson, who has never been to Boston.

“She was just really funny and really kind,” Patterson said of Gagnon. “I think Brits are renown for being sarcastic and she just got it straight away…We really got along.”

Gagnon and Patterson plan to meet briefly before swapping homes. The two say they hope the moment helps them remain good friends through the years.

