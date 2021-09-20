ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman whose disappearance sparked a multi-agency investigation has been found safe, authorities announced Monday.

Dolly Thapa, formerly of Rowley, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 13 after she left her friend’s home in Dorchester and never returned to where she was staying in Wellesley, according to the Rowley Police Department.

Thapa has since been located and is said to be well.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office and police in Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley assisted in the search for Thapa.

No additional information was immediately available.

*****UPDATE DOLLY THAPA HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE – CANCEL THE MISSING PERSON ALERT*** — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) September 20, 2021

