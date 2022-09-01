LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in Maine conducted a welfare check on Jennifer Lingard, 41, who was on vacation with her family at a family home. Deputies arrived to find her deceased in the home. Her two young children were also there, but were unharmed.

Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives helped gather statement and evidence, and worked with Newport, Rhode Island Police to find and speak with Sami Daou, 33, of Newport, who was on vacation with Lingard and her children, and who was Lingard’s partner at the time.

On Feb. 26, Daou was found deceased inside his Rhode Island home, which was later determined to be a drug overdose.

Lingard’s death remains under investigation.

