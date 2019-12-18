Mass. workers each spent more than $3K on after-work drinks in 2019, researchers say

(WHDH) — Bay Staters definitely enjoy knocking back a drink or two after a long day at work, new research found.

Alcohol.org asked 3,000 people how often they go out for after-work drinks and what they typically spend.

Workers in Massachusetts spent $3,301 in 2019 on after-work drinks, which is the equivalent of over 650 beers per person, according to researchers.

The national average spent in 2019 was said to be $3,035. Kentuckians were found to have spent the most, clocking in at an average of over $5,530 per year. Mainers spent the least at $1,415.

Researchers also found that one in three workers in Massachusetts think after-work drinks are good for team bonding.

Considering the typical workday ends at 5 p.m., one might assume a light beer is the best way to go after a long day at the office. That’s not the case, according to researchers. One in 10 workers said they drink shots and that their average drinking session lasts 1.8 hours.

Fifteen percent of employees have no issues with getting drunk in front of their boss, researchers said. On the other hand, 11 percent of bosses said they would get drunk in front of their employees.

“It’s easy to fall into a routine of having a couple of drinks after a tiring day, however, it is important to ensure you are not becoming dependent on alcohol by using it as a coping mechanism,” said Joy Sutton, a spokesperson for Alcohol.org.

Check out the map below for a breakdown on how much Americans are spending on after-work drinks across the country:

