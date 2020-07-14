Mass. working to prevent second surge of COVID-19 as several states deal with spike in cases

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Experts are making recommendations to prepare Massachusetts for the possibility of a second surge of COVID-19 as several states in the country deal with a spike in cases.

Gov. Charles D. Baker is reminding residents that the coronavirus threat is far from over.

“COVID is not going to take the summer off,” he said Monday. “Our success in slowing the spread to contain the virus will continue with the efforts of all the residents here in Massachusetts”

State Rep. Jon Santiago, who also works as a physician, introduced a bill Monday that gives proactive steps to prevent a second surge in Massachusetts.

The bill includes requiring every person in the Bay State to wear a face covering correctly in any indoor or outdoor public setting and encourages testing for high-priority populations.

It also calls for a travel advisory for people entering Massachusetts, specifically the enforcement of 14-day quarantines for travelers from states with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Tuesday, people flying into New York from out of state will be met by Department of Health enforcement teams.

Travelers from 19 states on New York’s quarantine list have to fill out a travel document. If they leave the airport without providing contact and travel information, they face a $2,000 fine and a court summons.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new ban on all indoor business activities effective immediately.

“The sectors that we’re closing state wide, again restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, cards rooms and bars, to outdoor activities, to the extent possible,” he said.

The Los Angeles School District, the second largest in the country, has decided students won’t be going back into classrooms in the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)