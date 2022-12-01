BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts certified its 2022 state election results on Wednesday, but the Secretary of State ordered recounts for two state representative elections.

Recounts were ordered for the 2nd Essex District seat, held by five-term Georgetown Republican Leonard Mirra, and the 1st Middlesex District seat, which is currently vacant.

Recount results are due by December 10.

